Joby Aviation, Inc., a Delaware corporation, revealed in a recent 8-K filing that it plans to issue up to 46,000,000 shares of common stock, valuing at $0.0001 par value per share. This issuance includes an option that allows for an additional 6,000,000 shares to be sold upon the exercise of the underwriters’ option.
The shares are part of a registration statement on Form S-3 under the Securities Act of 1933 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 24, 2024. The underwriting of these shares will be overseen by Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Allen & Company LLC, among others, as per the Underwriting Agreement dated October 24, 2024.
The firm expressed that this opinion pertains solely to the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware and not to any other laws related to the issuance. The counsel’s consent has been given for this opinion to be filed as an exhibit to the Company’s current report and utilized as a reference in the Prospectus under “Legal Matters.”
Investors and relevant parties can rely on this opinion as it aligns with the requirements of Item 601(b)(5) of Regulation S-K under the Act. The Company is poised to move forward with this public offering pending necessary procedures detailed in the filing.
This disclosure showcases Joby Aviation’s strategic move to raise capital through a public offering, indicating the company’s plans for potential expansion and growth in the near future.
About Joby Aviation
Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.
