Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Ade LLC

Ade LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Ade LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 58.7% in the third quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 400.0% during the third quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,683.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.5 %
Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $159.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $168.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.39 and its 200-day moving average is $155.35. The company has a market cap of $384.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.52.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 19.14%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 71.78%.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.
