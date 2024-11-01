JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBAG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,358.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 325,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 303,191 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $9,795,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 628.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 189,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 163,702 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 404,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,574,000 after purchasing an additional 150,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,964,000.

Shares of BBAG opened at $45.96 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $47.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.03.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

