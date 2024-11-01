JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target to $248.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $237.00 to $248.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GLOB. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $238.00) on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Globant in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Globant from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Globant from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.21.

Globant Stock Down 1.6 %

GLOB opened at $209.86 on Wednesday. Globant has a twelve month low of $151.68 and a twelve month high of $251.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.79, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. Globant had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $587.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Globant’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globant will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globant

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 17 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Globant by 1.6% in the second quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Globant by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Globant by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Globant by 17.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

