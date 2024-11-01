JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Price Target to $11.00

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.31% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

GeoPark Stock Performance

Shares of GeoPark stock opened at $7.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.77 million, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.10. GeoPark has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $190.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.74 million. GeoPark had a return on equity of 60.77% and a net margin of 14.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that GeoPark will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeoPark

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GeoPark in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the second quarter worth $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in GeoPark during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in GeoPark in the first quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, and other Latin American countries. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013.

