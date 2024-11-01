JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.6% of Old Port Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.5% in the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 12,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. TCP Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% in the third quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 30,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 31,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $221.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $137.47 and a 12 month high of $226.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

