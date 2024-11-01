KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Holdings Cut by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lowered its holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,635 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KB. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in KB Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE KB opened at $65.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.98. KB Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $72.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.36. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

KB Financial Group Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

Further Reading

