KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $74.00 and traded as low as $71.25. KBC Group shares last traded at $71.25, with a volume of 270 shares trading hands.
KBC Group Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.00.
About KBC Group
KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company provides demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.
