KeyCorp Lowers Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target to $150.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CROX. Raymond James cut Crocs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Crocs from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of CROX stock opened at $107.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.99. Crocs has a 52 week low of $74.00 and a 52 week high of $165.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.45.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.47. Crocs had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crocs will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In related news, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total value of $1,402,433.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,756,404.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John B. Replogle bought 2,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.60 per share, for a total transaction of $252,224.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,630.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total transaction of $1,402,433.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,254 shares in the company, valued at $10,756,404.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crocs

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Crocs by 375.0% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 11,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 226 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Crocs by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 305 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Crocs by 19.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

