Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stake Lessened by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lessened its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,308 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.2% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 17.2% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 215,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Southern Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1,512.7% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 88,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 83,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI stock opened at $24.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.87. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $17,081,014.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,809,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,543,985.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,455,589. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $17,081,014.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,809,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,543,985.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “conviction-buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.91.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kinder Morgan

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.