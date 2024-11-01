Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Short Interest Down 9.4% in October

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,780,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the September 30th total of 7,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Institutional Trading of Kingsoft Cloud

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KC. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 460,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 313.9% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 32,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 24,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Kingsoft Cloud from $3.80 to $3.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kingsoft Cloud has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.10.

Kingsoft Cloud Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of KC opened at $2.75 on Friday. Kingsoft Cloud has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average is $2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.00.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $260.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.17 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.