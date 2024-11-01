Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Price Target Lowered to $475.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $480.00 to $475.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $426.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $444.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.88.

NYSE:KNSL opened at $428.78 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $464.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $427.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12 month low of $325.01 and a 12 month high of $548.47.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $418.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 3.99%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 71.7% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

