KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Short Interest Down 7.8% in October

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the September 30th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Singular Research raised shares of KLX Energy Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of KLX Energy Services from $6.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

KLX Energy Services Price Performance

KLXE stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.75. KLX Energy Services has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $12.13. The company has a market capitalization of $74.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.22, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.66.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $180.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.80 million. KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 94.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that KLX Energy Services will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLX Energy Services

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in KLX Energy Services by 89,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 8,946 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.69% of the company’s stock.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals; and various technologies, including gamma ray, azimuthal gamma ray, real-time continuous inclination and azimuth, rotary steerable, pressure-while-drilling, mode shifting, stick-slip and destructive dynamics, dynamic sequencing and real-time shock, and vibration modules.

