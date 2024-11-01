Lazard World Trust Fund (LON:WTR) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Lazard World Trust Fund SA (LON:WTR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 302.50 ($3.92) and traded as low as GBX 302.50 ($3.92). Lazard World Trust Fund shares last traded at GBX 302.50 ($3.92), with a volume of 100 shares.
Lazard World Trust Fund Trading Up 9,900.0 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 302.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 302.50.
About Lazard World Trust Fund
Lazard World Trust Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests either directly or through closed-end funds, investment trusts, and holding companies in value stocks of companies.
