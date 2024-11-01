Li Auto Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:LI)

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 95,208 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 327% compared to the typical daily volume of 22,310 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Li Auto from $25.50 to $29.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Li Auto from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Li Auto from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.66.

Institutional Trading of Li Auto

Li Auto Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 20.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 726,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,993,000 after buying an additional 123,838 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Li Auto by 2,556.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,630,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493,881 shares during the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Li Auto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,099,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 510.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 76,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 63,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,003,000. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LI opened at $25.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Li Auto has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $46.44.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 7.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Li Auto will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

