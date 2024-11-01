Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 507,300 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the September 30th total of 553,200 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 125,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Liberty Live Group Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ LLYVA opened at $56.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.38. Liberty Live Group has a 1-year low of $30.73 and a 1-year high of $58.19.
Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter.
Insider Activity at Liberty Live Group
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 6,756.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Liberty Live Group by 28.4% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Liberty Live Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 21.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. 25.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Liberty Live Group Company Profile
Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Live Group
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.