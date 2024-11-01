Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 507,300 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the September 30th total of 553,200 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 125,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Liberty Live Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LLYVA opened at $56.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.38. Liberty Live Group has a 1-year low of $30.73 and a 1-year high of $58.19.

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Liberty Live Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 19,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total transaction of $1,512,733.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Liberty Live Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 10,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $738,811.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 19,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total value of $1,512,733.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,817 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,591 in the last three months.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 6,756.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Liberty Live Group by 28.4% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Liberty Live Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 21.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. 25.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

