Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY) Short Interest Update

Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the September 30th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Locafy Stock Performance

Shares of LCFY opened at $5.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.41. Locafy has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $11.23.

About Locafy

Locafy Limited operates as a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) that specializes in search engine marketing in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Publishing, Direct Sales, and Reseller Sales. It focuses on commercializing its SaaS online publishing technology platform that comprises an integrated suite of solutions.

