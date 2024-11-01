Loop Capital Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.00% from the company’s previous close.

CMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.47.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.1 %

CMG stock opened at $55.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.14. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $76.38 billion, a PE ratio of 54.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 473,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,052,740.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,684 shares of company stock worth $2,817,127. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shellback Capital LP grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 125,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,831,000 after buying an additional 122,500 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,979,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,662.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 8,493 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,760.7% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 9,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,731.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 16,795 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

