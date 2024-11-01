Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 3,600 Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 17.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,961,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,754,000 after purchasing an additional 594,051 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,634,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,030,000 after buying an additional 67,362 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,981,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,385,000 after buying an additional 642,700 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,717,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,880,000 after buying an additional 280,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Liberty Energy by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,498,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,312,000 after acquiring an additional 381,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.89.

LBRT opened at $17.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.03. Liberty Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.10). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Liberty Energy’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.68%.

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $288,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 730,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,041,880.61. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $395,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,638,813 shares in the company, valued at $52,169,333.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $288,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 730,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,041,880.61. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,250. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Energy



Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

