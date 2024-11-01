Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MASI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,217,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $153,314,000 after acquiring an additional 360,497 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 107.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 677,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,347,000 after purchasing an additional 351,523 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the first quarter worth about $50,781,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 13.6% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,742,000 after purchasing an additional 177,914 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 525,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,201,000 after buying an additional 165,257 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MASI shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Friday, October 18th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Masimo from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Friday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $144.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 97.97 and a beta of 0.99. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $75.36 and a 52-week high of $153.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.51 and its 200 day moving average is $125.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $496.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.92 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

