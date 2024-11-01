Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.54 Million Stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,325,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,889,000 after acquiring an additional 221,904 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 276,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,078,000 after acquiring an additional 26,389 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,460,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 205,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,338,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 758.4% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 151,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,498,000 after acquiring an additional 133,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeff Rodino sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.37, for a total transaction of $2,627,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,109 shares in the company, valued at $18,274,749.33. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeff Rodino sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.37, for a total transaction of $2,627,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,109 shares in the company, valued at $18,274,749.33. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Hugo E. Gonzalez sold 1,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $248,640.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,283.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,411 shares of company stock worth $3,858,915 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PATK. KeyCorp increased their target price on Patrick Industries from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Patrick Industries from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Patrick Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.38.

Patrick Industries Price Performance

Shares of PATK stock opened at $125.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.26 and a 12 month high of $148.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.61.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $919.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.75 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 4.26%. Patrick Industries’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

Patrick Industries Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Featured Articles

