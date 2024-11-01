Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 70.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 896,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,058,000 after purchasing an additional 369,351 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 104.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 369,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,748,000 after purchasing an additional 188,415 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 15.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 395,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,216,000 after purchasing an additional 51,690 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 4.8% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 599.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 52,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 45,032 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $71.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $64.44 and a 52 week high of $87.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 12.65%.

Insider Activity at Fortive

In related news, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $1,049,657.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,281.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $1,049,657.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,281.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 6,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $508,141.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,135.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fortive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Fortive from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.30.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

