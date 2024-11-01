Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.60 Million Position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGEE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 12.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,699,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,911,000 after buying an additional 518,466 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,536,000 after buying an additional 20,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 444,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,180,000 after buying an additional 15,522 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 7.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 79,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after buying an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 136.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after buying an additional 45,647 shares in the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGE Energy stock opened at $90.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.70. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.94 and a 12-month high of $94.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $145.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.29 million. MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 10.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.43%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MGE Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

