Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,910,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,475,000 after buying an additional 68,348 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,408,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,037,000 after purchasing an additional 551,567 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 156.3% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 656,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,222,000 after purchasing an additional 400,705 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 22.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 550,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,497,000 after purchasing an additional 100,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 109.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 445,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,625,000 after buying an additional 232,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Trading Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $270.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.31. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $212.74 and a one year high of $509.62. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $478.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.03 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on MongoDB from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.96.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.89, for a total transaction of $282,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,589,041.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.89, for a total value of $282,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,589,041.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total transaction of $482,775.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,578,668.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,281 shares of company stock valued at $5,848,411 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

