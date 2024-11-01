Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APAM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 176.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 13,568 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $299,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 35.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 13,328 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 60,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $44.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.24. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $32.32 and a one year high of $47.08.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 71.76%. The firm had revenue of $279.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.36%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APAM. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $39.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

