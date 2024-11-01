Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Access Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 20,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 19.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 24.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 12,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $555,440.79. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 149,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,061.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $45.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $47.65. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.64 and its 200 day moving average is $40.10.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $359.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.