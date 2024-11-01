Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,703 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $482,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 291.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,684 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 13,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,372,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $144,204,000 after purchasing an additional 16,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ESE shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of ESCO Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

ESCO Technologies stock opened at $125.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.46. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.13 and a twelve month high of $131.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 1.08.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $260.78 million during the quarter. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 9.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 8.29%.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

