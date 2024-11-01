Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True North Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 23,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 66.4% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $274,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,414,153.60. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, Director Henry N. Nassau acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.52 per share, for a total transaction of $175,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 165,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,900,558.64. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $274,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 198,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,414,153.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,495 shares of company stock valued at $27,899. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of BXMT opened at $18.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $23.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.16.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BXMT shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.08.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

