Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 13,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 171.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 214,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,302,000 after acquiring an additional 135,465 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens decreased their price target on Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $33.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.63. The Simply Good Foods Company has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $43.00.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

