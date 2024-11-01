Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 139,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 59,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 24,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 96,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

GBCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Shares of GBCI opened at $52.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.52. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.35 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $324.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.57 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 15.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.48%.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

