Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,100 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 173.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 893.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 21.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $39.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.80. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.67 and a twelve month high of $51.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

