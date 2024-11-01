Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 2,500 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 117.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 406,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 219,108 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 83,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,652 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter valued at about $771,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $23.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.29. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $37.60.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.61 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

