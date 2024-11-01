Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 13,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other THOR Industries news, VP Colleen A. Zuhl sold 4,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 131,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,169,075. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on THO. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on THOR Industries from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on THOR Industries from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.80.

Shares of THO opened at $104.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.24. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.38 and a 52-week high of $129.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.67.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.33. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 40.57%.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

