Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 800 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $27,942,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 327.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 981,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,129,000 after purchasing an additional 752,133 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 289.6% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 16.6% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 738,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,257,000 after purchasing an additional 105,164 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 55.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCOI. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cogent Communications from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cogent Communications from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Cogent Communications from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $80.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.21 and a beta of 0.41. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.80 and a 12-month high of $86.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $260.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.32 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a $0.985 dividend. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 432.97%.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP John B. Chang sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total transaction of $100,338.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,130,138.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cogent Communications news, VP John B. Chang sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total transaction of $100,338.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,130,138.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $112,561.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,859.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,870 shares of company stock worth $4,716,057 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

