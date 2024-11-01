Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 800 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DORM. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 63.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, CJS Securities initiated coverage on Dorman Products in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.33.

Dorman Products Price Performance

Shares of DORM stock opened at $114.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.17 and its 200 day moving average is $100.97. Dorman Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $119.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $502.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dorman Products

In other news, Director Steven L. Berman sold 2,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $300,449.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 876,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,628,880.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Steven L. Berman sold 1,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total value of $154,462.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 879,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,120,170.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven L. Berman sold 2,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $300,449.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 876,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,628,880.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,297 shares of company stock valued at $6,163,491. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Featured Stories

