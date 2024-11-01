Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 242.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 244.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

MTD stock opened at $1,291.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,405.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,393.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.14. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $953.28 and a 1 year high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $946.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.13 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.95% and a negative return on equity of 575.61%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total value of $1,422,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,459.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total value of $1,422,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,459.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,884,514. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,510.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,363.75.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

