Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,442 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 42.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $217.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $193.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.35.

In related news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $4,610,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,333 shares in the company, valued at $14,650,775.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $171.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.06. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.84 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.48. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

