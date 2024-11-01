Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,547 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,935 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at about $847,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 135,709 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Garmin in the first quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Garmin by 4.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays cut Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Garmin from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

In other news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $1,781,343.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,257,359.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total transaction of $499,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,622 shares in the company, valued at $16,081,348.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $1,781,343.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,257,359.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,174 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GRMN opened at $198.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.85 and its 200 day moving average is $167.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $101.49 and a twelve month high of $207.22.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.53. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

