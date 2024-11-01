Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,041 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,660 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,906,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,433,000 after acquiring an additional 63,883 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 16.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 966,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,212,000 after acquiring an additional 136,813 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 4.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,093,000 after acquiring an additional 11,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 6.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 242,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,927,000 after buying an additional 13,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OFG shares. Hovde Group upped their target price on shares of OFG Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of OFG Bancorp from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of OFG Bancorp from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

OFG Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %

OFG opened at $40.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.35. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $29.33 and a twelve month high of $47.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.98.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.02). OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

OFG Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

OFG Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.33%.

About OFG Bancorp

(Free Report)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.