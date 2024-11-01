Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 8,835 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CVB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 832.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CVB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

Shares of CVBF opened at $19.43 on Friday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $21.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.53.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $126.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.75 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.94%.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

