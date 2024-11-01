Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,205 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Bank of Hawaii worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 299.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 44,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 33,495 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter valued at about $696,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter worth about $2,357,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter worth about $1,664,000. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 725,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,477,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

NYSE:BOH opened at $72.26 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1 year low of $48.83 and a 1 year high of $75.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.08%.

Insider Activity at Bank of Hawaii

In other Bank of Hawaii news, insider Matthew Emerson sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $97,925.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,327.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BOH. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Hawaii presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.