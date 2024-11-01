Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 3.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,176,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,390,000 after purchasing an additional 35,905 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $104,691,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 1.1% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 937,797 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,047,000 after acquiring an additional 9,960 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 20.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,934,000 after acquiring an additional 111,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 17.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 265,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,423,000 after purchasing an additional 38,620 shares during the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cohen & Steers from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Cohen & Steers Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Cohen & Steers stock opened at $98.85 on Friday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.61 and a 12-month high of $110.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 1.54.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 34.08% and a net margin of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Cohen & Steers Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

