Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 4,315 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLNE. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 25.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane in the first quarter worth $577,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 19.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 169,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,119,000 after purchasing an additional 27,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HLNE opened at $179.64 on Friday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12 month low of $83.04 and a 12 month high of $185.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 1.19.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $196.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is presently 53.12%.

HLNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $140.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Hamilton Lane from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.50.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

