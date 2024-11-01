Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys New Holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the third quarter worth $68,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $76,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PSK stock opened at $34.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.36. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.06.

About SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

