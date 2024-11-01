Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Waters alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 0.4% during the second quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 7,841 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Waters by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waters by 3.0% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Waters by 0.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 13,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on WAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Waters from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Waters from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Waters to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.58.

Waters Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:WAT opened at $322.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.75. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $234.04 and a fifty-two week high of $367.21.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $709.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.09 million. Waters had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 56.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.