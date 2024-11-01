Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TPG were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TPG during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of TPG by 21.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of TPG in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in TPG during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPG stock opened at $67.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TPG Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $69.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.75. The company has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.53.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $744.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.34 million. TPG had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 24.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts expect that TPG Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is -480.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TPG. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on TPG from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on TPG from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on TPG from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TPG from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TPG from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

