Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.38 Million Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INCY. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Incyte in the second quarter worth $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Incyte during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 37.1% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 8,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $526,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,280.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 8,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $526,942.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,280.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $36,001.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,485.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Incyte from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.74.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $74.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $74.68.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($2.60). Incyte had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

