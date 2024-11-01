Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674,132 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 164.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,464,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018,659 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in NIO by 28.2% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 2,431,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after buying an additional 535,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of NIO by 64.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,895,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,530,000 after buying an additional 744,067 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 31.7% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,538,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,401,000 after buying an additional 370,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,416,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 343,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on NIO in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Daiwa America upgraded shares of NIO to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Macquarie raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.60 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NIO from $5.00 to $5.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.11.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $5.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.39 and its 200-day moving average is $4.86. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.21). The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 104.61% and a negative net margin of 32.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

