Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.53 Million Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 38.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,035,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $743,970,000 after acquiring an additional 291,850 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Hubbell by 16.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,980,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $821,989,000 after purchasing an additional 286,134 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Hubbell by 42,735.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,919,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,223,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,383 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Hubbell by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,335,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,995,000 after purchasing an additional 46,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 922,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,984,000 after purchasing an additional 322,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total value of $164,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,781.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total value of $5,868,528.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,861,791.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total value of $164,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,781.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on HUBB. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hubbell from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $431.00 to $441.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hubbell from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.38.

Hubbell Stock Down 1.1 %

Hubbell stock opened at $426.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $419.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.41. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $248.37 and a fifty-two week high of $461.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.39%.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

