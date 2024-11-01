Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BG. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Bunge Global during the 1st quarter worth $26,817,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bunge Global by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 82,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 0.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Bunge Global stock opened at $84.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.64. Bunge Global SA has a twelve month low of $83.84 and a twelve month high of $114.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.11. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Read Our Latest Report on BG

About Bunge Global

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.